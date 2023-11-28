WWE veteran says the company’s roster is filled with wannabes with actual stars being in the minority after RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where the audience got to see the fallout from Survivor Series WarGames 2023. An action-packed episode saw Randy Orton and CM Punk make their returns to WWE TV weekly. The former RAW head writer, Vince Russo, was critical of many segments on the show.

Apart from the much-awaited return of Orton and Punk, the show saw Zoey Stark lose to Nia Jax and a Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The Women’s Tag Team Titles were also successfully defended by Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Vince Russo was critical of many parts of the show. While he called guys like Orton, Punk, and Cody Rhodes stars, he felt the rest of the roster was mostly made up of wannabes who were not anywhere close to being a star.

“Bro, you can’t have a three-hour show with a mix of professionals and wannabes, that’s what you got here bro, that’s what you got here. One segment I got Randy Orton, next segment I got a wannabe. Next segment I got Drew McIntyre, next segment I got a wannabe. You know, next segment I got Cody, next segment I got… that’s what this show is bro, I swear," Vince Russo said. [25:03 - 25:30]

He went on:

"And unfortunately, the stars are in the minority unfortunately. There are more wannabes on this roster than there are actual stars,” Vince Russo said. [25:31 - 25:43]

You can check out the podcast below:

The superstars that were in the crosshairs of Russo included Zoey Stark, Tegan Nox, and the Creed Brothers. It will be interesting to see if WWE can turn any of these talented wrestlers into top stars or whether Russo turns out to be correct and they fade away.

