WWE veteran says important demographic won't watch Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest RAW episode this week from Ohio. This was the final RAW before the Clash at the Castle PLE in Scotland. Despite the company's hot run, former RAW head writer Vince Russo feels an important demographic will not be attracted by the product.

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer during the wildly successful Attitude Era and also worked for companies like WCW and TNA after leaving the Triple H-led promotion.

On his latest appearance on Legion of RAW, a fan asked whether the angle between Liv and Dominik can potentially attract younger teen viewers. According to Russo, the young demographic, such as college students, will only watch the show if it is a cool product, which, in his opinion, wasn't the case.

"For teens to be watching this show today, this is going to have to be a cool product. This is not a cool product and college students are not watching this product bro," the veteran said. (22:30-22:44)

WWE will hope Russo is wrong, as the teen audience is an important target market for the company.

What did you think of RAW this week?

