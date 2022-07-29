"Always very cocky" - WWE Veteran says Max Dupri is 'kinda like' former superstar

WWE Veteran Konnan has compared Max Dupri to Austin Aries.

Dupri made his main roster debut after weeks of performing dark segments on SmackDown. The rising star quickly brought in his two clients, Mace and Mansoor, and created Maximum Male Models. After weeks of performing, Dupri was ultimately removed from the stable.

There were reports of Dupri rubbing people the wrong way backstage, his sister Maxxine has replaced him as part of the faction. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about what it was like working with Max Dupri:

"Yeah I don't know what he did or if he's got heat, you know," said Konnan. "In Impact, he was always very cocky kind of aloof, always walked around with a jug of water, you know just kinda like very aloof. I really didn't like him that much when I first got there cause he would never say hi or anything like that and Sonjay Dutt loved him and he was always putting him over to me. And then one day, we had something to do together and I was like, wow, this guy is talented."

Konnan also pointed out the similarities between Dupri and Austin Aries.

"We started to get along and he was really cool. Kinda like Austin Aries, you know, everybody I know has some sort of problem with Austin. I never had a problem with Austin. He's always been very cool." (From 3:19 to 3:59)

It would be interesting to see whether Dupri can revert back to his old gimmick as L.A. Knight and breakout as a singles star.

Austin Aries once defeated Max Dupri for a World Title

Before becoming Max Dupri and L.A. Knight, the WWE Superstar was named Eli Drake on Impact Wrestling. Drake was one of the best talkers in the company and played a major role during a difficult period for the organization when the world title was vacated.

In a 20-man battle royale, Drake won the vacant Impact Global Championship after eliminating Johnny Impact at the end. The star had a lengthy reign with the title and defeated the likes of Alberto El Patron and Matt Sydal.

However, Drake's confidence cost him his title. After 146 days as champion, Austin Aries returned to the company. He issued an impromptu match with the title on the line. In a matter of moments, Drake lost his world title to the returning Aries.

Do you think Max Dupri will reappear as L.A. Knight in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!

