"They could get heat" - WWE veteran says Ronda Rousey could soon undergo a big character change (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opined that Ronda Rousey could be on course for another heel turn.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost her SmackDown Women's Championship when Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on July 2 at the show. Rousey and Morgan are heading for a title rematch at SummerSlam, and Dutch Mantell anticipates the former champion making a significant alteration to her character pretty soon.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said that Ronda Rousey did some of her best work as an antagonist and noted that WWE could garner a lot of heat by reverting her to a heel gimmick.

"And I think Liv Morgan, the people like her. Beautiful girl, and I think they are maybe turning Ronda [Rousey] back heel, which is her; I guess that's the environment she does the best in, maybe turning her," said Dutch Mantell. "And if they turn her on Liv, that would be a good one; they could get heat out of that." [16:22 - 16:45]

Dutch Mantell on Liv Morgan possibly losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya on this week's SmackDown to confirm her match at SummerSlam, where she will take on Ronda Rousey for her newly-won title.

Many fans foresee Morgan's reign to have an abrupt end as it would be challenging to hand Rousey a clean loss from a booking standpoint. Dutch Mantell said that he wasn't a fan of short title reigns and hoped Morgan would come out victorious in a couple of weeks at SummerSlam.

"I don't know what they are going to do with it. I mean, it's their book; they can write it however they want it. But I don't like when they put a title on somebody for like a month, six weeks, or whatever, and all of a sudden, it's gone. Yeah, they were a champion at one time, but now they are not." [16:00 - 16:21]

As we approach The Biggest Party of the Summer, it remains to be seen whether Morgan will be able to retain her title or if Rousey will be able to regain her lost glory.

