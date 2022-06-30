WWE Veteran says his son is his biggest critic, explains why the young generation won't like the Iron Sheik (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty and his son recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter for an insightful interview.

During the chat, Scotty revealed that his son is his biggest critic and why the younger generation might not appreciate the work of older talents.

"He is lying. He is the biggest critic right there. Yeah!" revealed Scotty 2 Hotty when asked about his son's reaction to his matches. [1:04 - 1:10]

Scotty 2 Hotty used The Iron Sheik's example to explain how the wrestling business has changed over the past few decades. The former WWE superstar noted that wrestlers with large move-sets are often fan favorites these days.

While The Iron Sheik relied on certain moves to get wins in the ring, the former WWE Champion was one of the most effective heels of his era and always drew heat from the crowd.

Scotty stated that while his 17-year-old son might not be a fan of The Iron Sheik, the legendary heel still had to be considered a great performer.

"The funny thing is, we were talking about it this morning and, so these kids now, right? We were talking about The Iron Sheik, and he said, 'Was he good?' And I feel like, kids, now consider good somebody who does a bunch of moves. Sheik was one of the most hated villains at the time, and he was good," said Scotty 2 Hotty. "But he was good at his job; he was good at what he did. So yes, he was good, but I don't know if he is good to a 17-year-old boy. I do remember The Sheik doing a 450 one time, though. Yeah, Sheik did a 420 off the top!" [1:11 - 1:50]

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty is still an active wrestler

Scotty 2 Hotty first appeared for WWE in 1997 and portrayed several on-screen roles during a successful spell for the company.

On September 7, 2016, Scott Garland made his return to WWE to work at the Performance Center, where he spent five years as a coach before requesting his release in November 2021. The 2-time tag team champion has gone back to wrestling on the independent circuit as his last bout happened at the end of May.

The 48-year-old star recently revealed the one opponent he wished he had faced during his career, and you can read more about the unfulfilled dream match right here.

