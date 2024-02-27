WWE veteran says there are no stakes in feud after match on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired the latest episode of RAW this week and continued building towards WrestleMania. Stars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre appeared on the show. Also on the show was a street fight between The New Day and Imperium. A former WWE writer criticized the match and said there were no stakes involved.

The two teams have been feuding for a while, and the rivalry came to a head this week on RAW. In a brutal street fight, Imperium got the win after weathering the storm from their opponents.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo was critical of the storyline surrounding the match and claimed that casual fans wouldn’t be interested due to a lack of stakes. You can read his comments and watch the entire podcast below.

"There are no stakes. So, New Day and Imperium are having a street fight like for what? Like there’s… Here’s the simple question I’m asking as a casual fan, why am I watching this?" [31:58 - 32:16]

It’s difficult to say if this match will be the end of the intense rivalry or if we will see these two teams tussle again in the near future.

