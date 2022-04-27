"Becky Lynch is cosplaying" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE Superstars don't have real characters (Exclusive)

WWE needs a plethora of talent to fill RAW's three-hour time, and Vince Russo believes most wrestlers aren't portraying good characters.

The former WWE writer opened up about his issues with how the superstars are being presented on TV while speaking on this week's Legion of RAW episode.

Russo stated that the superstars were cosplaying and not really delivering compelling on-screen gimmicks for the audience. Russo mentioned the likes of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins and noted how their appearances had nothing to do with their wrestling personalities.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's RAW review show:

"I figured out something tonight, too, when I was looking at Asuka in the ring with Becky Lynch," said Russo. "I figured out something, and now, Seth Rollins. Bro, I know I'm an old guy; I'm 61 years old, okay? But, Chris, I do know what cosplay is, and that's what they are doing. Becky Lynch is cosplaying. It has nothing to do with a character," explained Vince Russo. "A Rhea Ripley is there cosplaying. You would go to a convention, cosplaying! The way they look and their appearance have nothing to do with their character. It's all cosplay. I don't know why it took me so long to figure that out." [6:21 - 7:08]

Vince Russo says WWE RAW lacks gripping stories

Vince Russo has repeatedly called out WWE for offering house show-like cards on RAW, and this week's episode seemed no different.

The former WWE writer said that the superstars were merely fighting on television because that's what wrestlers do. He added that Monday Night RAW needed more coherent narratives to help differentiate it from live events.

"Bro, we can have a conversation right now with the Sportskeeda Nation and not even talk about this show at all, and it would be this, this would be a ten times better show," said Russo. "Because, what are we going to talk about, Chris? Another Monday Night house show. Not one storyline, they are fighting because they are wrestlers, and that's what they do. That's the show. I don't know what we're supposed to talk about. That's the show. It's a house show, and there are no stories." [5:40 - 6:20]

Vince Russo also reacted to Randy Orton's 20-year anniversary segment on the latest Legion of RAW, and you can read more on that right here.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion about the shortage of real characters in WWE?

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao