WWE veteran says UFC legend will get “smashed” if he confronts Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania

WWE manager Paul Heyman asserted that UFC legend Conor McGregor would get "smashed" if he ever faced Roman Reigns.

Conor McGregor is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight double champion (UFC). He is the first UFC fighter to hold titles in both weight classes at the same time. The 34-year-old has been out of action since breaking his leg in a bout against Dustin Poirier.

Despite his hectic schedule, McGregor took some time to speak with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show. After the interview, Helwani took to Twitter to share a picture with the UFC legend.

In the picture, The Notorious was holding a WWE Money in the Bank suitcase. Since McGregor held the Money in the Bank briefcase, Helwani questioned if his next stop was WrestleMania.

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns responded to the host of The MMA Hour show. Paul Heyman claimed that if Conor McGregor ever dared to oppose The Tribal Chief, he would get "smashed" like everyone else.

"[email protected] would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!"

You can check out Heyman's tweet below:

Bill Apter thinks Roman Reigns will leave WrestleMania 39 with a controversial win over Cody Rhodes

According to the Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, The Tribal Chief would still be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

At The Grandest Stages of Them All, The American Nightmare is widely expected to put an end to Roman Reigns' historic world-title reign. WWE has portrayed him as the promotion's biggest babyface, with his desire to finish the story propelling the plot forward.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine from Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that, despite fans' predictions, The American Nightmare would not win at WrestleMania 39.

"I think there's going to be some sort of an unusual finish with The Usos or Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens getting involved and I predict Roman Reigns would come out of that show with a controversial win and still be the Head of the Table," said Bill Apter.

Check out the full video below:

No matter the result, Cody Rhodes and The Tribal Chief will put on a show for the ages in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Rhodes could dethrone Reigns at the Grandest Stage of them All? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes