WWE veteran says Vince McMahon is too afraid to start a new promotion (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran believes Vince McMahon won't be starting a new promotion because he'd be too afraid to take the step.

Dutch Mantell believes that Vince McMahon fears one thing that will stop him from starting a new promotion. VKM has been selling all his stock in TKO and has recently put all his remaining ones up for sale.

Once they are sold, he will be exiting Wentirelyely and will no longer have anything to do with the company at all for the first time since he took charge back in the 80s. This has left fans contemplating what could happen when all his stock is sold. One of the theories is he could be starting a new promotion. Dave Meltzer reported that he'd be legally able to do so when his non-compete ends in January 2025.

Dutch Mantell spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk about Vince McMahon potentially starting a new wrestling promotion to return to the wrestling scene.

He said that while Vince could do it because he has the money, he won't because he fears being rejected by fans. Mantell felt that fans rejecting him would be something McMahon couldn't handle, so he would never put himself in that position.

"Nah. I don't believe that. He may be, and I think he does it because he's got the money to do it... but I don't think that he would even attempt to start a new promotion, because he would fear the rejection of the fans. That means more to him than anything. People would say, 'Ah, he's an idiot.' He's this, he's that. I don't think he can handle that." (1:05:33 - 1:06:11)

Vince McMahon's era of WWE has passed now, with the Paul Levesque era announced

WWE seemed to put a line under Vince McMahon's tenure with WWE at WrestleMania this year.

His own daughter, Stephanie McMahon, came out to announce that it was time for a new era, the Paul Levesque Era of WWE.

Currently, Triple H has the most power in WWE creatively as the one who decides the entire creative side of what will happen.

