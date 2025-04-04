WWE veteran sends a heartfelt message to Jimmy and Jey Uso after leaving SmackDown

Jimmy and Jey Uso received a heartwarming message from a WWE veteran who recently left SmackDown. The Usos went from being one of the best tag teams of their generation to singles stars after breaking away from The Bloodline.

After being a tag team for more than a decade, Jimmy and Jey have turned into top stars on their own. Big Jim has slowly shown signs of finding his identity after a rough time with injuries, while Main Event Jey is ready to win his first world championship at WrestleMania 41.

Former SmackDown ring announcer Lilian Garcia was in WWE when The Usos started on the main roster. She returned full-time last October 2024, just in time to see Jey and Jimmy thrive as singles superstars. In a post on her official Instagram account, she shared a heartfelt message for the twins.

"One of the things that I have loved about my job @wwe is getting to experience firsthand the growth of the amazing superstars I work with. That’s why watching @jonathanfatu & @uceyjucey evolve throughout the years has truly been special! And their evolution came through an injury! Been so beautiful to see them turn that into a silver lining and flourish as individuals but also support each other as twins!! Congrats to you both for your success and the example you are setting to the world and especially siblings. So proud of you!!!" Garcia wrote.

Lilian Garcia has officially left her position as SmackDown ring announcer, but she remains signed with WWE. She will still be the announcer for special events such as Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso watched Jimmy get bloodied by Gunther on WWE RAW

There was something missing in the world championship feud between Jey Uso and Gunther heading into WrestleMania 41. Jey, looking to win his first world title, was seemingly not enough, especially for people online, but WWE finally made it more interesting last Monday on RAW.

Jimmy took on Gunther in London, England, with The Ring General getting the win. Gunther wasn't finished with Big Jim despite the win, and Jimmy suffered a massive cut on his forehead, while Jey got zip-tied to the ropes, watching helplessly as his twin brother got put to sleep, battered and brutalized.

With Jey Uso getting an extra motivation to beat Gunther, it will be interesting to see how the rest of their feud plays out heading into Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 in less than three weeks.

