WWE veteran shares honest opinion after Nia Jax's TV botch - "Maybe she doesn't know her own strength" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out against safety concerns with Nia Jax. The star was in the headlines after last week's SmackDown.

Jax was in a high-stakes Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship last week. During the match, Jax shoved Jade into the steel steps. Cargill couldn't protect herself and got busted open. This incident sparked social media backlash for the Irresistible Force, with fans claiming that she was an unsafe worker and should be released.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer wondered if Nia didn't realize her own strength. He felt the pattern of incidents indicated that Jax was physically stronger and more physically dominant than her opponents. Russo claimed that he would rather see believable work in the ring. He felt Nia was trying to overdo some of her work, resulting in inujries for her opponents.

"I wonder if a part of it is she doesn't know her own strength. She's bigger than the other girls and she's stronger than the other girls. I'll tell you, yes, she's hurt a lot of wrestlers. But bro, I'd rather see something I believe than something I know is blatantly weak." He continued, "I'm not telling Nia Jax to hurt people, but maybe she's overtrying to make it look real. Or maybe she doesn't know her own strength."

The incident gained more notoriety because of Jax's history with opponents. Other stars like Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch have also been injured while working with her.

However, some wrestling stars like Baron Corbin and Chelsea Green have come out in support of Nia Jax, claiming her to be a locker room leader.

