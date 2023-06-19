WWE veteran shares when JBL was mocked but had to walk away from situation

WWE veteran Lance Storm recently shared an incident when JBL was mocked but had to walk away from the situation.

Lance Storm is widely regarded as one of the best technicians to ever step foot in the ring. He was so fluid with his wrestling maneuvers. Despite his in-ring skills, Lance Storm wasn't pushed in WWE. However, he was used pretty well in WCW and ECW.

He was a part of the ECW One Night Stand PPV that took place in 2005. Lance Storm narrated an incident that took place after the show that involved John Bradshaw Layfield while remembering late WWE superstar Mike Awesome.

In the build-up to the show, JBL mocked all the ECW wrestlers and even called them garbage. However, once the show was done, JBL got onto the tour bus and praised everyone's performance.

Mike Awesome who was also on the tour bus sarcastically replied that they wouldn't have known it was a great show without John's comment. John who heard the comment just paused before walking without causing a scene.

"4) but JBL paused briefly and just got off the bus. Sadly that was the last time I ever saw Mike. I miss him. #RIP."

Check out the thread below:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm 4) but JBL paused briefly and just got off the bus. Sadly that was the last time I ever saw Mike. I miss him. #RIP 4) but JBL paused briefly and just got off the bus. Sadly that was the last time I ever saw Mike. I miss him. #RIP

JBL claimed Ron Simmons could've succeeded outside of WWE

John Bradshaw Layfield was part of a tag team with Ron Simmons called the APA. This helped John establish his footing in WWE before he became a singles star. Once the team disbanded, John went on to become a WWE Champion while Ron Simmons became a WWE Hall of Famer.

Layfield recently tweeted that his former tag team partner could've been successful at anything he attempted to do.

"Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed," he tweeted.

Check out John Bradshaw Layfield's tweet:

John Layfield @JCLayfield Scott Johnson @WJXTScottJ @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… @BriscoBradshaw @JCLayfield @Fgbrisco @ShamrockKen says Ron Simmons could easily do MMA. Thoughts? twitter.com/wjxtscottj/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/WJXTScottJ/sta… Ron would have been awesome at whatever he did. And Ken would have been a great world champion if he had stayed in WWE. I think he just wanted to go back to fighting was my understanding -but he was incredible in WWE and could have had an even greater run if he stayed. twitter.com/WJXTScottJ/sta…

It would've been interesting to see Ron Simmons try his hand at MMA or other combat sports after his WWE career ended.

Do you think Ron Simmons should've tried MMA? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes