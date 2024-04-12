WWE veteran shares his problem with Undertaker's appearance at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

While The Undertaker's appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40 was a pleasant surprise for many, a veteran has pointed out one problem he had with the segment.

The Deadman retired from in-ring wrestling in 2020, ending one of the most iconic careers in pro wrestling of all time. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, a decision that was praised by fans and critics alike. Surprisingly, he made a short appearance at this year's WrestleMania, taking down The Rock during the title match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell explained why he did not like how The Undertaker was dressed during his appearance. The former SmackDown manager also jokingly took a dig at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was rumored to make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"I do have a few complaints. Like (Under)Taker showing up in biker gear instead of showing up in his Undertaker outfit. I went, 'What the hell?' But anyway, it was almost the way we predicted it. I don't know where Austin was. I guess he said hey I got a fishing trip I gotta go on." [2:08 onwards]

The WWE veteran was also not happy with Corey Graves' work at WrestleMania 40

While Dutch Mantell appreciated how The Showcase of the Immortals panned out, he was not impressed with Corey Graves' work on the mic.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran explained how Corey Graves made him turn down the volume on his TV. He also stated that he was thankful Pat McAfee was present.

"If I had to say one thing that was a negative in this pay-per-view, was Corey Graves. He da*n near killed it for me. I listened to him I go, 'God.' I turned my TV down. I really did... McAfee, I am glad he was there." [5:28]

With WWE WrestleMania's fallout still to be determined, it remains to be seen how the programming progresses in the coming weeks.

