WWE veteran slams CM Punk’s 25-minute SmackDown promo: "What was the point of the segment?" (Exclusive)

Veteran WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed with the length of CM Punk's segment on SmackDown. The Best in the World kicked off this week's show in his hometown of Chicago.
Punk cut a promo in front of an electric Chicago crowd. He reflected on finally getting his WrestleMania main event before calling out Paul Heyman. The Voice of the Voiceless then informed The Wiseman that he would be revealing what the favor was in front of Roman Reigns, who was yet to arrive.
This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo noted that it took thirteen minutes for Punk to start his promo because of the vignettes. The veteran writer then pointed out that the segment dragged on for too long. Russo detailed that the long segment only conveyed that Punk was waiting for Reigns. He felt WWE Creative was wasting valuable TV time with these unnecessarily long promos.
"It was 13 minutes into the show before CM Punk spoke the first word. 13 minutes of packages, and entrances, and singing, and dancing. 13 minutes before Punk said anything. Then, Mac, the segment is 25 minutes long. And what was the point of the segment? For CM Punk to tell Paul Heyman, 'Tell me when Roman Reigns gets here.' That took 25 minutes, bro." [From 08:59 to 09:33]
Punk later confronted Roman Reigns during the final segment and revealed that he wanted Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania 41 as a favor. He then planted The Original Chief with a GTS to close the show.
