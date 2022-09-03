"No Respect" - WWE veteran slams Karrion Kross following SmackDown debut

Karrion Kross had an impressive in-ring debut on SmackDown. He took on former champion Drew Gulak in what was a one-sided squash match. The veteran was not pleased and called his treatment "pitiful."

Kross has been looming over Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for a while now. However, what we have seen from him since his return was only promos and subtle messages sent to his rivals.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, he squashed Drew Gulak and tied him between the ropes to make a statement.

On Twitter after SmackDown, WWE veteran Drew Gulak slammed Karrion Kross for not letting go of the sleeper hold despite the match being over:

Even after his match on SmackDown, he sent a message to Roman Reigns in the form of flowers. Sami Zayn who received it and implied that it had a wretched smell. It's not known whether the Tribal Chief even got them or not.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the recently-returned WWE star along with his wife Scarlett. Fans can expect more such "pitiful" treatment from Kross towards other superstars.

Edited by Neda Ali