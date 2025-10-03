WWE veteran slams Nia Jax over safety concerns: "I'm just talking about that spot" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Nia Jax being unsafe in the ring. The star was again in the news after last week's SmackDown.

Ad

Last week on the blue brand, Nia Jax was in a triple threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. During the match, Jax was outside the ring with Cargill for a spot. She shoved Jade into the steel steps leading to her face getting busted open. This spot led to fans immediately raising questions about Nia being unsafe in the ring.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer explained that the matter wasn't about whether or not Nia Jax was a locker room leader. Russo pointed out that Jax needed to protect Jade during their match, and she failed miserably. The veteran writer felt the star pushed Cargill face-first into the steel steps, leading to her getting busted open on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"Listen, I'm not gonna argue whether she's the locker room leader or not. I'm not in the locker room. Bro, if we're talking about that one spot, bro, she threw Jade Cargill into the steps with everything she had and literally Jade Cargill had to be six inches from the steps. She was so close to the steps and Nia threw her in those steps with everything and it busted her open good. She did not take care of Jade in that spot. I'm not denying she's a locker room leader, I'm not denying any of that. I'm just talking about that spot. She did not protect Jade at all."

Ad

Ad

Several wrestlers such as Baron Corbin and Chelsea Green came out in support of Nia Jax after the socila media backlash. They claimed that the star was a locker room leader and the fans didn't know what they were talking about.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!