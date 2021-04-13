WWE veteran slams Rhea Ripley's promo on RAW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo did not like Rhea Ripley's promo on RAW. He also explained why the new RAW Women's Champion could be a little low on confidence.

Rhea Ripley beat Asuka at WrestleMania to win the RAW Women's Championship. Last night's RAW saw a rematch between Ripley and Asuka.

"As for tonight, I'm gonna prove to everyone that I AM READY for @WWEAsuka!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ox3o8dozUC — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

Vince Russo was not a fan of Rhea Ripley's promo on WWE RAW. He addressed the promo on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Rhea Ripley cut a promo after this, clearly reading off cue cards. Clearly. Bro, she never once looked at the interviewer, she was clearly looking at somebody holding up cue cards. How do you get to this level and you've got to read a promo off of cue cards? This absolutely positively blew me away."

"Who knows if a part of that may be confidence because the reason I'm bringing that up is if you're reading a promo off of cue cards, that is telling me that they have little confidence in you, and remember that Rhea Ripley was around for a cup of coffee the first time and she got sent back so she is probably really feeling the pressure right now and that's not good. If you feel the pressure, you are going to fail so and like I said, watching her read that promo... oy vey."

Vince Russo on Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka from WWE RAW

Vince Russo also addressed the rematch between Rhea Ripley and Asuka from RAW. Russo said that no one expected Ripley to lose the title one day after winning it at WrestleMania and explained why the booking just didn't work for him:

"Come on. Rhea Ripley won it on Saturday and we're going to give it to Asuka tonight? Absolutely not going to happen so what happens in this match is Charlotte comes out and lays out both competitors. I guess they throw this match out so nobody goes over. So again, just another waste of our time."

