"No buildup, no story, no reason" - WWE veteran slams Triple H, calls his booking uninteresting

With Vince McMahon retiring from WWE last month, Stephanie McMahon has taken over as co-CEO while Triple H is in charge of creative. Interest in the product has increased significantly with Triple H taking over creative, with fans hopeful of a different direction from what we had when Vince McMahon was at the helm.

'The Game' has made a number of positive moves already, including bringing back a number of released Superstars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross as well as Hit Row.

One person who isn't a big fan of Triple H's booking is former WWE writer Vince Russo. Russo said that his booking had the "same pitfalls" as when Vince McMahon was in charge. Russo explained why he isn't a fan of Triple H's booking style:

It's the same pitfalls. He's not a writer. So he's bringing in all his ex-NXT guys, putting them out there on the main stage, no buildup, no story, no reason and the casual fan does not even know who these people are. Bro, I am in the wrestling business, and I had no idea who those two women were [Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai] with Bayley, no idea and I'll be honest with you, having no idea who they are, when I'm a casual fan and I'm seeing them for the first time, they're not impressive looking. It's not a Chyna where I'm going to say 'holy c***, who is this?', it looks like two other wrestlers on the roster.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Karrion Kross' WWE return

Vince Russo also commented on Karrion Kross' recent return to WWE on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. Kross attacked Drew McIntyre as he was on his way down to the ring to confront Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Russo wasn't a fan of the angle. He pointed out that if Kross' return being a surprise hadn't been done in a believable way. He said:

It's funny, Karrion Kross shows up and attacks Drew McIntyre... I don't watch SmackDown but I knew that had happened basically and I saw the clip. There's a big cloud of smoke... how do you explain that? Who's doing the smoke? The guy just shows up, no story, no explanation, there's nothing. That's because they're not writers. The story is missing, the characters are missing... because that really takes writers.

More WWE returns seem likely with Triple H in charge of creative. Two more potential rumored returns at the moment are Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt.

