WWE veteran spotted training with Roman Reigns' family member

Roman Reigns' family member and the son of WWE legend Umaga, Zilla Fatu, was seen training alongside Shelton Benjamin.

Fatu recently got involved in the professional wrestling business. He joined Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion last December and has been training under the WWE legend.

Taking to Instagram, Benjamin uploaded an Instagram story where he was seen training alongside Fatu. The latter recently made his professional wrestling debut at the promotion and was victorious in his first-ever match.

"Gittin it in w/ @zillafatu. #justDoWork," wrote Benjamin.

What advice did WWE legend Rikishi give to Zilla Fatu?

Rikishi previously spoke about Zilla Fatu joining the wrestling business. He claimed that Fatu is in good hands, as he was training under Booker T.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he stated that Fatu wanted to try his luck in the family business.

"I'm proud to say my younger brother Umaga, his youngest son, Zilla Fatu, real name Isayah, he's out there with Booker T in Houston, Texas, so he's under good hands. He wanted to try the family business."

Rikishi further advised Fatu to listen to what Booker T had to say and "soak everything up." He added:

"My advice to him is get in there and shut your mouth," Rikishi added. "Listen to Booker and just soak everything up like a sponge."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo pic.twitter.com/4poC0fu6du Zilla Fatu is using his father Umaga’s Samoan Spike as his finishing move.

The Anoa'i family is currently represented by some top superstars in the wrestling business, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and others.

In WWE, Reigns and The Bloodline have been at the top of their game for months. Reigns has surpassed 1,000 days as the Universal Champion and is currently feuding with his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

