  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE veteran suggests what Bron Breakker should have done to the Intercontinental Championship challengers (Exclusive)

WWE veteran suggests what Bron Breakker should have done to the Intercontinental Championship challengers (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 03, 2024 07:30 GMT
Bron Breakker is a force to be reckoned with! (Source: WWE.com)
Bron Breakker is a force to be reckoned with! (Source: WWE.com)

Being the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker has a huge target on his back, with multiple WWE stars gunning for his title. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on what the rising star should do to establish himself further as a threat.

Breakker has been very dominant since making his main roster debut. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam after coming up short at Money in the Bank. However, the former NXT Champion has no time to rest as a tournament is ongoing to determine the next challenger for his title. Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Ilja Dragunov, and Pete Dunne will face off in a Fatal Four-Way match next week on RAW, with the winner earning an IC Championship opportunity.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed how WWE could have booked Bron Breakker better during the tournament. The former WWE writer suggested that Breakker should have taken out all the Round One winners with his traditional around-the-ring Spear.

"If I am Bron Breakker, I am putting him out there for every one of those matches, and then whoever wins, whenever they are on their way to the back, I will have him go around the ring and freaking Spearing them. Every single one of them." [55:40 onwards]
youtube-cover

Jey Uso currently looks like the favorite to win the Fatal Four-Way match next week. The former Bloodline member has already been involved in a verbal altercation with the champion.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी