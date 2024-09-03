WWE veteran suggests what Bron Breakker should have done to the Intercontinental Championship challengers (Exclusive)

Being the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker has a huge target on his back, with multiple WWE stars gunning for his title. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on what the rising star should do to establish himself further as a threat.

Breakker has been very dominant since making his main roster debut. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam after coming up short at Money in the Bank. However, the former NXT Champion has no time to rest as a tournament is ongoing to determine the next challenger for his title. Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Ilja Dragunov, and Pete Dunne will face off in a Fatal Four-Way match next week on RAW, with the winner earning an IC Championship opportunity.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed how WWE could have booked Bron Breakker better during the tournament. The former WWE writer suggested that Breakker should have taken out all the Round One winners with his traditional around-the-ring Spear.

"If I am Bron Breakker, I am putting him out there for every one of those matches, and then whoever wins, whenever they are on their way to the back, I will have him go around the ring and freaking Spearing them. Every single one of them." [55:40 onwards]

Jey Uso currently looks like the favorite to win the Fatal Four-Way match next week. The former Bloodline member has already been involved in a verbal altercation with the champion.

