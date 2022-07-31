"That's what Mick has done" - WWE Veteran suggests a lucrative post-retirement plan for Ric Flair (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says Ric Flair should have taken inspiration from Mick Foley and organized one-man shows after his in-ring retirement.

The Nature Boy is set to wrestle in his final match, and Russo believes there are other ways for retired superstars to be relevant in the business. The former WWE head writer recently spoke about how wrestlers make good money from various public appearances and noted Mick Foley's successful venture.

The Hardcore Legend has masterfully blended wrestling and comedy at his one-man shows in recent years, where he shares stories from his iconic career and interacts with fans.

Vince Russo said that Ric Flair should have done something similar to Mick Foley in retirement instead of focusing on wrestling again:

"I think Mick Foley is very smart. That's what Flair should have done," revealed Russo. "Flair should have done a one-man show. Not just one venue; take that all over, he would have sold out everywhere. See, that's what Mick has done. Mick ain't doing return matches, and he is in the ring." [0:24 - 0:45]

Vince Russo on why Ric Flair should do 'one-man shows'

The former WWE head writer praised Mick Foley's unique events as they were guaranteed to draw decent crowds.

Vince Russo said such shows become even better with special guests as many dream scenarios become a reality. He even imagined a stage where Lita and Trish Stratus would appear together to recap their rivalry.

Russo added that every prominent retired talent could "make a fortune" by following Mick Foley's path:

"It's smart to me, Bro, especially like. If you're retired, and it's a one-man show, and you're going to bring them through the career and tell them the stories. And every town you go to, you have a special guest. That's a fortune. Can you imagine if Trish got together with Lita? With Victoria? Five of them? Can you imagine? They would sell out every single show. See, that's absolutely cool," stated Russo. "But on the other side of the coin, Chris, let's be honest, that takes a lot of work. [0:47 - 1:32]

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Some photos from Mick Foley's one-man show this past Thursday night, which was the 20th anniversary of the legendary Hell In A Cell match, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Joseph Gerard. It will air on the WWE Network this fall. ICYMI, more details at: wrestlinginc.com/wi/news/2018/0… Some photos from Mick Foley's one-man show this past Thursday night, which was the 20th anniversary of the legendary Hell In A Cell match, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Joseph Gerard. It will air on the WWE Network this fall. ICYMI, more details at: wrestlinginc.com/wi/news/2018/0… https://t.co/HV6qQkrqbU

