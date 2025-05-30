WWE veteran suggests the "perfect spot" for Goldberg's last match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently discussed the possibility of Goldberg having a retirement match. The WCW legend has been campaigning for one final encounter.
Over the last few months, the WWE Hall of Famer has been vocal about having a retirement match. The 58-year-old star has reportedly been training for his final match, in hopes of putting on a classic encounter. Goldberg even mentioned that he would like to be accompanied by his son, Gage, to the ring.
This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Bill Apter, Long mentioned that Atlanta, Georgia, would be the best place for the star to have his final match. He noted that the WCW legend had a long history with the city, playing football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Goldberg even won the WCW World Championship at the Georgia Dome, defeating Hulk Hogan in 1998.
"I believe Atlanta would be the perfect spot. We'll just have to wait and see what happens." [From 2:54 onwards]
The former Universal Champion last appeared on WWE TV at Bad Blood in October 2024. During that appearance, he had a heated exchange with Gunther, teasing a match between the two. It will be interesting to see who emerges as a challenger for the legendary wrestler's final match.
