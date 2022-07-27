“You saw it” - WWE veteran speculates Roman Reigns went off script on RAW; Doesn’t want to work with fellow star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to Roman Reigns burying Theory on the mic on Monday Night RAW.

The Tribal Chief made his presence felt on the red brand as he dropped an epic line on Theory when the latter tried to interrupt him. Reigns told Theory that “his daddy” wasn't around anymore and therefore, he should behave accordingly.

Reigns' comment was in reference to Vince McMahon's recent retirement as the former WWE CEO was Theory's on-screen mentor.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated that The Head of the Table went a bit off script during his war of words with Theory as he is not interested in working with the former United States Champion.

"I definitely think it could have been impromptu. You know bro, it's funny because you know we do the show with Road Dogg [Brian James] and you heard what happened when Brock Lesnar did not want to work with Jinder [Mahal]. You saw it. He told us how that went down. You think Roman Reigns wants to work with Theory?" (from 56:45 to 57:05)

Vince Russo also talked about the time the company had to take the WWE title off Jinder Mahal as Brock Lesnar did not want to work with the Indian origin star.

Roman Reigns was in action on WWE RAW this week

Roman Reigns competed on the red brand for the first time in 10 months. He was joined by his cousins, The Usos, as the trio took on The Street Profits and Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

Reigns picked up the victory for The Bloodline after hitting The Original Bro with a Spear. After the match, Seth Rollins came out to assault Riddle ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief last wrestled on RAW in September last year, where he joined forces with Jimmy and Jey Uso to defeat The New Day.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has been unstoppable in the last year. They currently hold both tag team titles as well as both world championships. It's hard to predict who will stop the Tribal Chief in WWE.

