WWE veteran suggests romantic storyline between Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently discussed booking ideas for RAW Superstars Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Russo argued that WWE has not done a good job booking the duo since they formed a tag team.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the WWE veteran had an interesting suggestion for a storyline with Rose and Brooke. Russo explained that he wants to see a romantic relationship between the two women, as he said that this development would up the stakes with their tag team:

"We're in 2021, same sex relationships are very much a thing," said Russo. "It is acceptable by most of society. It's not a taboo thing. It has become a part of our culture and our society. The WWE is so weird because, keep in mind they've done this in the past but they did it as a joke. Remember Chuck and Billy? Before Chuck and Billy you had Too Cool. At the very beginning remember they were going to get married as a tag team... remember that whole thing? Every time they've done it it's been a comedy spot.

" But recently they've done things where they come right up to the edge, I'll point them out to you, they hinted with Sonya and Mandy, remember Liv and Lana?" Russo continued. "Remember that big thing? Okay, where is this going? Nothing. And the only reason I bring this up, everyone knows I'm all about shock TV, this ain't shock TV. If you're asking me if WWE hired me tomorrow what would I do with these two."

Russo noted that if Rose and Brooke were a couple, they would care about each other much more than they currently do as members of a typical tag team. He also argued that this investment could add more importance to their storylines.

Mandy Rose moved to WWE RAW last year

Mandy Rose in WWE

Mandy Rose was part of one of the most popular storylines in WWE last year when she was featured in a romantic angle with Otis. Rose's good friend Sonya Deville turned on her during the storyline, and Dolph Ziggler also played a prominent role.

Ziggler ended up facing Otis at WrestleMania 36, where Mandy interfered by taking out Deville. Rose's assist helped Otis emerge victorious. Mandy Rose went on to beat Sonya Deville in a Loser Leaves Town match at SummerSlam 2020. However, the storyline abruptly ended when Mandy Rose was traded to RAW in September.

