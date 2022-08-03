"Get back to that formula" - WWE veteran suggests how Triple H could improve his current booking after taking over as Head of Creative (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Head of Creative Triple H could better the promotion's storytelling and booking.

The Game was promoted to his new position after Vince McMahon retired from his the company last month. The fourteen-time world champion is also the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon was appointed as the Co-CEO of the company, alongside Nick Khan.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo gave his thoughts on The Game's booking and suggested ways to improve the script writing.

"This is the simplest most fundamental thing they need to begin with. Same story, beginning, middle, and end. Start there bro, how we opening this, what's the main event that ties in, what's happening right in the middle of the show to up the stock, then once we've got those three blocks in place now how are we going to chain this and weave this throughout the show. Start there bro, they got to get back to segment one being paid off at the end of the show." [49:10 - 50:36]

Dutch Mantell also spoke about the changes that Triple H can bring to WWE

The former WWE manager has also detailed the changes that Triple H can bring to the company.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Vince McMahon didn't want the creative team to have a lot of knowledge about the business.

The veteran added that HHH might include people with prior wrestling knowledge to make the booking better.

“Vince [McMahon], he didn’t want creative people to really have a lot of wrestling knowledge,” Mantell said. “I think we’ll see an end to that too. I think Triple H will put people on creative who have knowledge of the wrestling business, which I always thought was a silly requirement anyway [when McMahon preferred writers without wrestling knowledge].” [2:28-2:51]

With The Game now in charge of creative, it remains to be seen how he will try and freshen up RAW and SmackDown in the long run.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

