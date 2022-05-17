"I love this" - Former WWE personality supports Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out (Exclusive)

It's been another controversial day in the world of WWE. Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of RAW after expressing their frustrations over the team's creative direction.

The development was a prominent topic in this week's episode of Legion of RAW, where Vince Russo said he understood the reasoning behind Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision. The veteran personality felt Banks and Naomi did not cross the line and explained why their move was justified.

The established female stars are independent contractors, which gives them the freedom to voice their displeasure just like the other talents. Vince Russo stated that Naomi and Sasha Banks were well within their rights to reject ideas and plans.

Here's what Russo had to say about the Banks-Naomi situation on Legion of RAW:

"No (it did not cross the line). And I love this,' revealed Vince Russo. "I'll tell you why, Chris, because we lose sight of one thing, and you and I have said this over and over again. If these wrestlers are independent contractors, then that's part of the deal, bro. Part of the deal! This is, they go to work; they are independent contractors; this is what we want you to do tonight. 'No, I'm not going to do that tonight.' An independent contractor can make that decision and make that choice." (3:50 - 4:31)

Vince Russo wasn't surprised that successful long-term superstars were unhappy with their booking.

WWE officials have drawn criticism in the past for allegedly not delivering on their promises to the talent, and it seems like Banks and Naomi were also legitimately concerned about their status. Vince Russo, however, was glad that both superstars had created their own brands outside of WWE:

"You know, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been there for a while. They are both very credible," stated Russo. "They both, in my opinion, forget WWE, forget RAW; they've got magnificent brands." (4:55 - 5:08)

As this situation continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next.

Vince Russo says Sasha Banks and Naomi "have choices" if they leave WWE

WWE is no longer the uncontested player in professional wrestling as AEW is gradually rising as a strong competitor. Tony Khan's company has become the go-to destination for former WWE stars, and the trend will continue considering the deep pockets of the Khan family.

Vince Russo was confident that Banks and Naomi would also have a bright future if they decided to leave WWE altogether.

Vince once again stressed that he had no objection to how the former SmackDown Women's Champions went about handling their business:

"Many people have proven now, bro, there is life after wrestling in this world of social media, in this world of Tony Khan, telling people, you know what you want to write on the blank check," continued Vince. "They have choices now, but at the end of the day, Chris, when you want to pay your talent as independent contractors, this is how it can come back and bite you in the rear end. So, I have no problem with this whatsoever." (5:09 - 5:37)

Do you also share the same opinion as Vince Russo regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi's act of defiance? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Pratik Singh