Identity of the two WWE stars Sasha Banks & Naomi allegedly did not want to work with - Reports

The on-screen developments on RAW have taken a backseat today after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out ahead of a six-pack match on this week's show. WWE released a statement and mentioned that the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions were "uncomfortable" entering the ring with two opponents.

The company also noted that Banks and Naomi felt they "weren't respected enough" as champions and left the arena after meeting John Laurinaitis.

Fightful Select has now revealed the complete picture of what went down behind the scenes. It was reported that the two superstars referenced in WWE's statement were Becky Lynch and Asuka.

However, people with intimate knowledge of the situation said that Sasha and Naomi never claimed to dislike anybody or refuse to wrestle certain wrestlers.

It was clarified that the talent had also not heard of Sasha and Naomi viewing a few other stars on the roster as unsafe. The locker room members were unaware of the backstage scenario until they received WWE's statement on the company's internal talent relations app.

There doesn't seem to be any legitimate heat between the female superstars as the reason for the outburst relates to creative plans. Sean Ross Sapp stated that Sasha Banks and Naomi's frustrations came from concerns about the direction of their alliance and the women's tag team division in general.

What were the original plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi on WWE RAW?

The original plan for the nixed six-pack challenge match was never to have Naomi interact with Banks or Doudrop, as revealed by Fightful.

Earlier speculation about Naomi being booked to pin Sasha Banks has turned out to be false. Instead, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was slated to get the three-count over Nikki A.S.H.

PWInsider also added that Naomi was the candidate to win the #1 contender's match. The unforeseen change led Asuka and Becky Lynch to compete in a singles match. The Empress of Tomorrow scored a high-profile victory and a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Title.

The Sasha Banks-Naomi saga seems to have several undisclosed chapters, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Edited by Angana Roy