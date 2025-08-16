WWE veteran takes aim at Triple H’s booking, praises rival promoter instead (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H's booking style. He also compared it to how Tony Khan books shows in AEW.

Ad

Hunter currently oversees WWE’s creative direction as Chief Content Officer. Under his leadership, the company is seeing one of its most commercially successful eras under the TKO umbrella. AEW, on the other hand, after strong success initially, has seen some of its big stars jump ship. However, the Tony Khan-led company is still the biggest competition to WWE. Since its inception, AEW has gone head-to-head with Triple H & Co. for TV time and premium live events.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo shared the difference between the two promoters. He felt Tony cared more about the fans. He noted that despite his inexperience, Khan always tried his best to put on a show for the fans. In contrast, he suggested that The Game was more cynical of fan opinions and didn't really care about putting on the best show for his fans.

"I will tell you this. Believe it or not, I think Tony Khan cares more about putting on a better product than Triple H. I really do. I don't think Tony Khan knows how to do that. You know, Tony Khan's not a television writer, but I honestly believe that Tony Khan's got more passion and Tony Khan cares more about putting on a better show than Triple H does." [From 11:34 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As AEW and WWE continue to battle for fan attention, it will be interesting to see if Russo's opinions hold true.

Time will tell whether Tony Khan’s passion or Hunter’s experience shapes the future of the professional wrestling landscape.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More