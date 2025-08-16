WWE veteran takes aim at Triple H’s booking, praises rival promoter instead (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H's booking style. He also compared it to how Tony Khan books shows in AEW.
Hunter currently oversees WWE’s creative direction as Chief Content Officer. Under his leadership, the company is seeing one of its most commercially successful eras under the TKO umbrella. AEW, on the other hand, after strong success initially, has seen some of its big stars jump ship. However, the Tony Khan-led company is still the biggest competition to WWE. Since its inception, AEW has gone head-to-head with Triple H & Co. for TV time and premium live events.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo shared the difference between the two promoters. He felt Tony cared more about the fans. He noted that despite his inexperience, Khan always tried his best to put on a show for the fans. In contrast, he suggested that The Game was more cynical of fan opinions and didn't really care about putting on the best show for his fans.
"I will tell you this. Believe it or not, I think Tony Khan cares more about putting on a better product than Triple H. I really do. I don't think Tony Khan knows how to do that. You know, Tony Khan's not a television writer, but I honestly believe that Tony Khan's got more passion and Tony Khan cares more about putting on a better show than Triple H does." [From 11:34 onwards]
As AEW and WWE continue to battle for fan attention, it will be interesting to see if Russo's opinions hold true.
Time will tell whether Tony Khan’s passion or Hunter’s experience shapes the future of the professional wrestling landscape.
