WWE veteran takes issue with IYO SKY's name - "That has never been explained to us" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently took issue with IYO SKY's name and presentation on TV. The star was reviewing this week's episode of RAW.

IYO is one of the most popular stars on the red brand. Over the last few months, she has been at the forefront of the women's division on RAW. She delivered a major statement when she retained the Women's World title at WrestleMania against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. SKY is now getting ready for a huge match at Wrestlepalooza. She will face Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship at the grand event.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the announcers often referred to IYO SKY as the Genius of the Sky. He questioned who gave her that nickname and why. The veteran writer pointed out that WWE creative never explained why SKY had that moniker. He also detailed that Roxanne called herself The Prodigy, but there was no explanation behind her name either.

"One of the announcers referred to IYO SKY as the 'Genius of the Sky.' What does that mean? Like, what does that even mean?" He continued, "And another one of my faborites is Roxanne Perez is 'The Prodigy.' But we have no idea why. That has never been explained to us. We don't knwo who she's the prodigy of. She's just the prodigy, man."

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer were in a backstage segment with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce this week. The two signed the contract for their match at Wrestlepalooza.

The two stars also shared their respect for each other and hoped that the best woman would win their upcoming encounter. They were interrupted by the Kabuki Warriors. This led to a match between Vaquer and Kairi Sane on RAW, which La Primera ended up winning.

