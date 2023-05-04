WWE veteran teases appearance on SmackDown after getting drafted to RAW

The WWE Draft 2023 is finally over, and all fan-favorite performers' fates have been decided. From now on, some stars will only appear on RAW, while others will be exclusive to SmackDown. A former champion, however, has teased jumping ship to the opposing brand, If she gets a chance to do so.

During the SmackDown Lowdown episode following the first night of WWE Draft 2023, Natalya, among other stars like Apollo Crews, Sonya Deville, and Chelsea Green, was announced as an additional draft pick for the red brand.

During a recent interview with The Archive of B-sox, Natalya expressed her thoughts about her move to RAW. Although the Draft rules don't necessarily allow her to appear elsewhere, she teased an appearance on the blue brand, stating she might appear on the other side of the ship if the storyline calls for it.

"It’s exciting. I got drafted from SmackDown to Raw, but that doesn’t mean that I still can’t show up on SmackDown. That’s kind of the cool part about being in WWE. You’re drafted to a certain brand, but if the storyline calls for it, you can show up on another show. It’s cool," said Natalya.

Hopefully, when the time is right, fans will see the former Women's Champion on the blue brand.

Natalya teased winning the RAW Women's Championship after leaving SmackDown during WWE Draft 2023

Over the years, Natalya has made sure to aim for the highest spot in the women's division. After getting drafted, she made her intentions clear, hinting at a possible RAW Women's Championship victory sometime in the future.

After the WWE Draft 2023, she took to social media to express her goal. She posted a photo of herself as the champion and stated that she's manifesting to win the gold again.

"Manifesting all my dreams," she stated.

Bianca Belair has been a dominant champion for over a year, and her reign seems unstoppable. However, it will be interesting to see the veteran star challenge and possibly defeat The EST for the coveted title.

