"Why are you taking me ten rungs down?" - WWE Veteran tells Kevin Owens to complain to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE continued Kevin Owens' storyline with "Elias' younger brother Ezekiel" on RAW. As announced, there will be a lie detector test on next week's show to determine the returning star's true identity.

Kevin Owens getting involved with the amusing Ezekiel angle has surprised many fans and pundits. During the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed why KO should be unhappy about getting his current booking as he should have risen up the card following his WrestleMania match against Steve Austin.

Russo noted that wrestling the Texas Rattlesnake was meant to make Owens a bigger superstar, but his follow-up feud with Ezekiel/Elias has been an underwhelming offering from WWE.

The former WWE personality urged Owens to talk to Vince McMahon about his creative direction:

"Coming off of Austin, which is supposed to elevate him. Think of that, bro. That's supposed to elevate him," Vince Russo pointed out about Kevin Owens' WWE status. "But Chris, after that angle with Owens, with, he got the Austin rub, aren't you questioning this? Aren't you waiting outside Vince McMahon's door and saying, "Vince, I just got the rub of a lifetime. Why are you taking me ten rungs down? Why?'" Russo said. [42:00 - 43:30]

Vince Russo comments on Kevin Owens and Ezekiel's upcoming lie detector segment

It's been a while since the WWE Universe witnessed a lie detector test on TV. However, Vince Russo couldn't grasp the reasoning behind booking such a segment.

The former WWE head writer understood where the company was going with the storyline but felt there wasn't enough meat on the bone yet to have a lie detector test on RAW.

"Owens now wants Ezekiel [Elias] to take a lie detector test! (laughs). Why bro? What did he do to you? All the guy is saying is, 'Oh, I'm Ezekiel, I'm Elias' brother.' That's all he's saying. What did he do to you that you want him to take a lie detector test? That's the angle, though. That's the angle!" Russo said. [41:28 - 41:48]

