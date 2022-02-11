WWE veteran thanks Roman Reigns for forgiveness

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has publicly forgiven his old ally and special counsel, Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief seemingly broke off his alliance when Heyman started rooting for his former client, Brock Lesnar. Heyman also donned the infamous role of "The Advocate" when Lesnar won the WWE Championship at Day 1.

However, Heyman betrayed the Beast Incarnate during his match against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, going so far as to hand the WWE Championship belt to Reigns, who used it to attack Lesnar. In the end, Heyman and Reigns were responsible for the title changing hands.

Hours before this week's SmackDown, Paul Heyman took to Twitter to say that Roman had extended a hand of forgiveness. He credited the reigning champion for showing him love and acknowledgment, allowing him to be a part of The Bloodline once again. Paul Heyman's tweet read:

"My Tribal Chief Roman Reigns offered me the hand of forgiveness ... the hand of love ... the hand of the Bloodline ... the hand of family ... the hand of ACKNOWLEDGEMENT!"

Paul Heyman had previously stated that he intended to protect Roman reigns from Brock Lesnar. However, a Superman Punch and brief run with the Beast Incarnate has now convinced him to think otherwise.

Last week, the special council poked fun at Brock Lesnar's intelligence for choosing the Universal Champion as his WrestleMania target. He feels that the 2022 Royal Rumble winner should have made a wiser decision, especially considering that Reigns has had the upper hand in their last few encounters.

Roman Reigns in a first-ever match against WWE Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber

Reigns has another huge task awaiting him next week before a potential title bout against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief is scheduled to put his Universal Championship on the line against returning legend Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber.

The bout has been in the making for two years and could be Goldberg's last match. The WWE Hall of Famer believes Reigns will be his next victim, but the latter is determined to extend his historic run.

The match card will also feature Brock Lesnar, who, along with five other RAW Superstars, will look to dethrone Bobby Lashley as the WWE Champion in the Elimination Chamber. The ambitious Beast hopes to lock horns with Reigns in a title vs. title match WrestleMania 38.

