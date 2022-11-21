Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on how The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) could be booked if he makes his return to the ring in WWE.

It has been rumored that Stone Cold Steve Austin could return for another match at The Show of Shows after his bout against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The People's Champion has also long been rumored to return to the squared circle next year to take on his cousin Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran explained that The Rattlesnake would have to win if he has another match. However, he added that it's a different case for The Great One, especially if he faces The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"The Rock, obviously he doesn't need to be any more over, and obviously he doesn't need to have another match. If he does have another match, it's because he wants to and the one he specifically wants to have, that's with Roman Reigns. Even though Reigns is now kind of a part-time guy, you could still make Roman Reigns even bigger if he beat The Rock. And because it's a family connection, I think that's what they would probably do." [0:18 - 0:54]

Jim Cornette says WWE could swerve fans if The Rock ends up facing Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's been Universal Champion for over 800 days. If he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 39, it could be a title or non-title match.

Jim Cornette stated that The Great One could end up demanding a non-title match due to his acting commitments.

"That could be a mega drawing match, and again, even if people wanted to see The Rock win, they would understand that he didn't, and maybe it's not even for the [Undisputed WWE Universal] title. Maybe it's a personal issue where they swerved the people [into thinking] it was non-title, that way they think Rock will win but he still puts Roman over." [0:19 - 1:30]

The People's Champion's last match in WWE was against Erick Rowman at WrestleMania 32, which lasted only six seconds. A bout between him and Roman Reigns in Hollywood would be the perfect retirement match for the eight-time world champion.

