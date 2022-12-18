WWE veteran thinks Randy Orton would be "phenomenal" in special on-screen role (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently suggested that Randy Orton could do well as an announcer in WWE, saying the promotion's broadcast team needs star power.

One of the most respected wrestlers of this century, The Viper has been a regular on WWE programming since his debut in 2002. However, his career faced an unexpected speed bump in May this year when he was ruled out due to a back injury. Coupled with that, a lower back surgery last month seems to have a big question mark on when fans could see Orton again on TV.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke about how Randy Orton could serve well in a behind-the-scenes role in WWE. He explained that he would like to see Orton assume the role of an announcer in the promotion.

Russo added that he wanted to see stars back in the announcing booth, citing the examples of Jesse Ventura, Jerry Lawler, and more.

"There are many, many, many, many other ways he could help WWE, you know, behind the scenes. I would love to see the dude become a Jesse Ventura. Let's get back to when announcers were somebody, bro. And let him play that old role of Jesse, Bobby Heenan, and Jerry Lawler. He could definitely do that. And he would be phenomenal," said Russo. (2:17 - 2:47)

Road Dogg on his recent conversation with Randy Orton

WWE's Senior Vice-President of Live Events, Road Dogg, recently shared some details about his conversation with The Viper.

Speaking on his podcast, Oh...You Didn't Know; Road Dogg revealed that though he had a chat with Randy Orton, it wasn't related to his return. He also disclosed that as part of his job, he wasn't allowed to include Orton in any matches yet.

"I don't know [about his injury], I haven't seen Randy, and I haven't asked about Randy. I don't bring him up. For my job, I have a list of people I cannot use and he's on that right now. I don't have him as a combatant to write into a match," said Road Dogg.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Randy Orton, as fans would certainly see him step back inside the squared circle for one final run.

