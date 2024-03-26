WWE veteran thinks The Rock's first singles match in 8 years might take place at surprise location (Exclusive)

The Rock returned to WWE with plans to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, his plans were ruined by the fans' desire to see Cody Rhodes finish his story. The Bhrama Bull will instead team up with Reigns to take on Rhodes and Seth Rollins. According to Vince Russo, however, we might not be far from seeing The People's Champion in singles action.

During the latest episode of RAW, The Rock led an attack on Cody Rhodes with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa that left The American Nightmare bloody just weeks before he clashes with Reigns at WrestleMania. The Black Adam star called himself The Final Boss and talked trash as he beat up Rhodes.

Vince Russo, while speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, suggested that the beatdown sets up a singles match between the two, and while it can take place at SummerSlam, Russo agreed that it could be used as the marquee match to promote a show in Saudi Arabia.

As the co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, suggested Riyadh might play host to the match, the former WWE head writer agreed.

"I'm just saying bro, seeing that beat down at the end of the show I would find it very hard to believe they're not going there [Saudi Arabia]." [48:28-48:36]

The Rock last wrestled in a singles match at WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds.

It seems that all roads lead to a Cody Rhodes versus The Rock singles match. However, The American Nightmare will have to overcome The Bloodline at WrestleMania first.

Please give credit the Legion of RAW podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.