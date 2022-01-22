"I got a feeling she may be in it" - Vince Russo thinks WWE legend will be in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo said he has a feeling that Victoria will be an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

The former Women's Champion competed in last year's Rumble match, which took place inside the ThunderDome. She was the tenth entrant in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope bout. Since this year's event will take place in front of a crowd, it's fair to wonder whether she'll get a chance to perform in front of the live fans.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he'd love to see Victoria enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. He pointed to the veteran's recent activity on social media as a sign that she has big plans for the near future.

"I got a feeling [Victoria] may be in it," said Russo. " I just have a feeling, okay. And she is one of the legitimate bad you-know-what. She is one of the original bad apples. She could whoop my b*tt in 30 seconds. I would love to see my girl Victoria in the Royal Rumble. I got a feeling she just... she's promoting a lot of new merch. There's a larger presence there on social media now."

Vince Russo names Madusa/Alundra Blayze as another surprise pick for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze is considered by many to be a pioneer of women's wrestling. She's a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion, three-time WWE Women's Champion and one-time 24/7 Champion.

However, she has never competed in the Women's Rumble match. With that in mind, Vince Russo stated that he wants to see her enter the bout in 2022.

"I've been friends with Madusa since 1995," said Russo. "I would love to see her in this spot because I know it would mean a lot to her. I know that, bro, and I like people to get their just deserts and what they deserve and be happy. She would be like my third pick. I got two women before her, but she would be my third pick."

Several legends, like Mickie James, Lita and Michelle McCool, have already been confirmed for the Rumble. Do you want to see Victoria or Madusa join them and compete in the bout this year? Sound off below.

