38-year WWE veteran says top executive Kevin Dunn didn't like him

Former WWE announcer Tony Chimel recently discussed his relationship with top backstage executive Kevin Dunn. He also noted that the latter seemingly did not like him during his stint in the company.

Chimel was with WWE for 38 years as an announcer, ring technician, and production manager. He was let go by the company in 2020 as part of the company's budget cuts owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Chimel said that he and Dunn barely spoke to each other.

"I don't think he ever really liked me. I don't really have anything bad about him. I've gotten two calls from him in my 38 years there, one telling me I was furloughed, the other one telling me I was fired. I don't hate anybody. I just don't think that he was, I don't know, I don't want to say he wasn't happy with me because all my bosses were and all of my people that I worked with were," said Chimel.

The former WWE announcer further noted that Dunn disliked him for unknown reasons:

"I always had good reviews and things like that. I just don't think he liked me for whatever reason, I don't know," added Chimel. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Tony Chimel @TheTonyChimel Thank you WWE! What a great 38 year ride . Many ups and downs , good times and bad ! A lot of good friendships!

Chimel was shocked to hear about being let go by the company and offered to help his the product in several ways. However, he hasn't returned to the promotion since his exit.

Tony Chimel on his relationship with ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon

In the same interview, Chimel said that he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon and that the former CEO and Chairman were always nice to him.

"I always had a good relationship with Vince. Vince was always nice to me. Vince never had a problem with me. Vince would always joke around with me and stuff like that. Vince gave me a career for 38 years. I got no ill will toward Vince or for Vince," noted Chimel.

He stated that he had no ill-will towards Vince McMahon and that the former chairman even stood up for him when one of his bosses didn't treat him well. Chimel feels McMahon will still have some input on the WWE product as he can't envision the former CEO sitting on the sidelines.

After a lengthy and storied career with the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see if the legendary announcer returns to his former company moving forward.

