WWE talent reportedly feel top executive will leave after Vince McMahon's retirement

As per recent reports, some members of the WWE roster feel that Kevin Dunn could be the next top executive to leave the company following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Dunn has been with WWE for approximately three decades and is the company's Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution.

Meanwhile, McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis have left the company in recent weeks following allegations of paying "hush" money to former female employees.

Following McMahon's retirement from the company, Fightful Select reported that some talent behind-the-scenes feel that Kevin Dunn could be the next to leave.

The report stated that Dunn and Executive Director Bruce Prichard were the "points of contact" for this week's SmackDown, which was held just hours after the news of McMahon's retirement.

The report further stated that talent predicted that Laurinaitis would also quit. This also seems likely since Triple H has been named the EVP of Talent Relations, and the former has been on hiatus since the reports emerged.

What was Vince McMahon's message to WWE talent after his retirement?

After announcing that he would be retiring from the company, McMahon sent a message to the roster ahead of SmackDown.

"To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old [OMG am I really that old?], I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week. Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you," said McMahon.

He also asked the superstars to "carry the flag" wherever they go and to wave it proudly. McMahon also promised to watch them perform even though he won't be there in person. Following his retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were appointed as the new Co-CEOs of the company.

