WWE veteran doesn't trust Randy Orton following Night of Champions 2025

Randy Orton failed at WWE Night of Champions 2025 when he faced Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Recently, veteran Jim Cornette believes The Viper can no longer be trusted after the event in Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton was once the biggest heel in the industry, as no one would trust The Viper. However, the veteran has changed a lot following his return from the career-threatening injury in November 2023. Nevertheless, the 14-time world champion can easily go back to his old ways, and Cornette thinks so too.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette reviewed the match from WWE Night of Champions 2025 and thinks he cannot trust Randy Orton due to what he said to Cody Rhodes heading into their match in Saudi Arabia.

"This was refreshing to me because it was one-on-one. It was not a match where there was no disqualification, and they started out actually doing wrestling stuff, and they had a wrestling match. They're two of the best guys in the business at it. You never know, Orton's going to turn, and he's already made threats that there's nothing he won't do," Cornette said. (From 01:30 to 02:01)

Moreover, the veteran thinks Orton's heel turn was teased at the event.

"This was refreshing. Great babyface match where neither guy turned heel or did anything out of character. After Orton lost, he was walking back, he was not looking happy and you never know what might happen in the future," Cornette said. (From 05:27 to 05:51)

Randy Orton interrupted Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are no strangers in the Stamford-based promotion, as Orton mentored Rhodes in his early days and took him under his wing when he created Legacy. However, the former student has come a long way and defeated The Viper to win the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, The American Nightmare hyped up his upcoming rematch with John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The 40-year-old star was interrupted by Randy Orton and asked Rhodes to kick John Cena's a** and win back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Later, a returning Drew McIntyre interrupted both and took an RKO from The Legend Killer to close the segment. The management later booked a one-on-one match between McIntyre and Orton at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

