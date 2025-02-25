  • home icon
WWE veteran unable to make sense of The Rock's promo; exposes major flaw with the idea (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 25, 2025 09:47 GMT
The Rock was on SmackDown this past Friday [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Rock's offer to Cody Rhodes. The legendary star showed up to SmackDown this past week.

Rocky rolled out an interesting offer to Cody. He wanted the American Nightmare to be 'his champion.' He promised the world to Rhodes and declared that his family would be set up for life if he agreed. The Final Boss concluded by saying that he wanted Cody's soul.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said he couldn't make sense of The Rock's SmackDown promo. He pointed out that the Final Boss announced that Cody was a brilliant champion and the fans loved him. The former writer questioned why Rock would want Rhodes to change if he was already doing such a great job for the company.

"Bro, this whole Rock thing makes absolutely no sense. They're trying to replay the corporate champion angle where there's gonna be a heel champion where somebody's gonna turn and join the side of The Rock. Here's why it makes no sense. When Rock cuts the promo with Cody, he's telling Cody, the people love you. Cody has done a great job as the WWE Champion. If I'm the owner or the guy in charge, and I'm telling you the fans love you and you've done everything this company has asked you to do, then why do I want you to turn to the dark side?" [2:06 onwards]
This week on RAW, while Cody was sharing his thoughts on The Rock's offer, Seth "Freakin" Rollins interrupted him. The Visionary implored the Undisputed WWE Champion not to accept the Final Boss' offer and turn to the dark side.

It will be interesting to see how Cody responds to the offer at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
