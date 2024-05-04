WWE veteran underwhelmed by Triple H's Backlash France booking decision (Exclusive)

Triple H has booked five matches for the Backlash France Premium Live Event on May 4. Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the card leaves a lot to be desired, particularly Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso.

Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The following night on RAW, Uso defeated Bronson Reed, McIntyre, and Ricochet to become the number one contender for Priest's title.

Russo made it clear on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that he was not impressed with Triple H's booking. However, he acknowledged that Uso was one of the only viable opponents for the villainous Priest due to a lack of babyfaces on RAW.

"I guess when you sit down and you look at paper and you look at the talents, who else you gonna put in there?" Russo said. "You've gotta put a strong babyface in there. Outside of Jey Uso and outside of Cody Rhodes, who are these strong babyfaces? Sami Zayn is the Intercontinental Champion, so it can't be him. Kevin Owens?" [15:03 – 15:26]

Vince Russo compares his writing to Triple H's storytelling

In the late 1990s, Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo co-wrote WWE shows before presenting their ideas to then-Chairman Vince McMahon.

Russo believes Triple H and the creative team treat storylines as though WWE is in an "off-season" following WrestleMania XL. By comparison, he thinks that never happened during his WWE writing stint in the Attitude Era.

"We never did that, Chris," Russo said. "I swear to you. I didn't even know what month it was. Every single show counted. It was never that way [off-season feeling] at all, bro." [14:43 – 14:56]

Russo also offered a theory on why WWE storylines are less exciting after WrestleMania compared to earlier in the year.

