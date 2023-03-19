WWE veteran is unhappy with Brock Lesnar and Omos' feud (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently explained how WWE had failed to put any heat on Omos ahead of his WrestleMania 39 match against Brock Lesnar.

Not many fans saw the bout between The Nigerian Giant and The Beast Incarnate becoming a reality until a few weeks ago, as the latter was in the midst of a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, WWE seemingly ended that rivalry without any conclusion to focus on building Lesnar vs. Omos for WrestleMania 39.

As such, many viewers think the feud has been rushed with not enough urgency to keep the fans captivated. Vince Russo echoed similar sentiments in the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo.

He explained that WWE should have put some "heat" on Omos since it would have made it worthwhile to see Brock Lesnar beat him down.

"Bro, if you just had some heat on these guys. The whole idea of a heel is, you want to see a guy getting his b**t kicked. What has Omos done that I want to see him get his b**t kicked? Come on, 'I'm not gonna pick on Vince but you gotta get some heat on the dude! said Vince Russo. [3:42 - 4:14]

WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory on Omos is capable of ending careers

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, US Champion Austin Theory spoke about the match between Omos and Brock Lesnar. He explained that while Lesnar had mastered the art of destroying his opponents, Omos, too, had emerged as someone capable of ending his rivals' careers.

"I think when we look at this match we have somebody like Brock Lesnar that literally destroys everybody that's in his path, and we've seen this continuously for years. But now we have a giant, but not just any giant, because we've seen a lot of giants in the WWE. But, man, look at the track record for Omos. He destroys people. He runs through people. He drops people. He ends people's careers, man," said Ausin Theory.

It remains to be seen if Omos manages to surprise fans with his performance against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

