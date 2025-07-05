  • home icon
  WWE veteran unimpressed after Charlotte Flair–Alexa Bliss victory: "I've lost track with everything coming up" (Exclusive) 

WWE veteran unimpressed after Charlotte Flair–Alexa Bliss victory: “I've lost track with everything coming up” (Exclusive) 

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 05, 2025 07:30 GMT
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won their match on SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]
Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won their match on SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss winning their match on SmackDown. The duo was in tag team action this week.

Bliss and Flair formed an unlikely alliance to take on The Secret Hervice and B-Fab & Michin. Despite their uneasy partnership, the two former Women's Champions won the match after Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss on Piper Niven and Alba Fyre to win the match.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained he didn't understand the ramifications of the high-stakes matchup. He also detailed that the matchup was predictable given that The Secret Hervice and Michin & B-Fab had barely won any matches. The veteran writer also couldn't keep track of when Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair would get their shot at the Women's tag team titles.

"To me, this is a number one contender's match. I don't even know when they get a shot. I've lost track with everything coming up. Who are they gonna put over this match? This is what I'm talking about. I don't think Secret Hervice has ever won a match. I don't think they've ever won a match. Michin and B-Fab have maybe won one. So, obviously, you're doing an angle with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Obviously, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are going over. That's why I'm not gonna sit there for 10 minutes. I know they're going over" [From 18:06 onwards]
With this win, Flair and Bliss have punched their tickets for Evolution. They will face Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and two other tag teams in a Fatal Four-way tag team match.

