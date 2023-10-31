WWE veteran upset Johnny Gargano did not come out to check on wife Candice LeRae after scary injury (Exclusive)

Monday Night RAW this week featured a disconcerting moment as Candice LeRae seemingly suffered a concussion. Vince Russo just can't understand why Johnny Gargano wasn't out to the ring.

LeRae was unable to continue her match against Xia Li, and after the referee stoppage, WWE's medical team checked up on her inside the squared circle.

For those wondering, LeRae is most likely not legitimately injured, and her injury might just be part of the storyline. Vince Russo, though, felt WWE should have had Johnny Gargano rush out to support his wife when she needed it the most.

While breaking down the angle on Legion of RAW, Russo explained how Gargano's involvement would have added a lot more meaning and impact to the narrative.

"And I'm going to ask the same question again, Chris. Where is Gargano? My wife is out of it at ringside. She is concussed, and I'm going to wait till she comes to the back. This is what I mean with them, bro. They don't have a clue how to do it. That's all you have to say to any married guy. If that was your wife, would you not have run out to ringside? That's all you have to ask any normal person," said the former WWE head writer. [41:50 – 43:00]

Why did the referee call off Candice LeRae and Xia Li's WWE RAW match?

While it didn't last for long, Candice LeRae and Li's singles match probably gave fans one of the most newsworthy moments of RAW.

Despite being on the back foot early on, Xia Li eventually caught LeRae on the apron before landing a massive spin kick, which seemingly knocked her opponent out.

The referee called for the bell, and within seconds, Candice LeRae was surrounded by the medics. As noted, LeRae isn't actually hurt, and the apparent storyline injury has seemingly been booked to make Xia Li strong.

Li could be in line for a program with Becky Lynch, and putting Candice LeRae on the sidelines will effectively make her a credible threat to other female talents on the red brand.

Please credit the Legion of RAW podcast, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here