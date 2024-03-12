WWE veteran uses Macho Man Randy Savage to highlight issues with modern era superstars (Exclusive)

WWE aired an action-packed episode of RAW this week where six superstars participated in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. The match was won by Sami Zayn, who booked his ticket to Philadelphia. While fans of Sami were elated to see him get the big win, Vince Russo was not happy with the result.

This will be the second year in a row that Zayn challenges for a title at the Show of Shows after successfully winning the Tag Team title against the Usos last year. That match came after an emotional storyline involving Sami and The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

According to Vince Russo however, the Canadian couldn’t keep up with the momentum from last year when he was extremely over. He used past greats as an example of people who were always popular despite their booking, something modern-era superstars aren’t able to do due to lack of character. He made these comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast. You can read what he said below.

“Say all of a sudden, they started booking Randy Savage poorly. Do you really think that Randy Savage would have got to a point of ... would have been in matches people didn’t care about? Never in a million years.” [50:05 - 50:22]

It’ll be interesting to see if Gunther’s historic reign will come to an end at the hands of the popular star or if it will continue.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know using the discuss button.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW with transcription credit to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent? Check out the reason below.