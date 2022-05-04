"Jake Roberts did exactly what Veer Mahaan did" - Veteran explains a big change in WWE's squash matches (Exclusive)

Since his WWE return, Veer Mahaan has been on a tear as the Indian Superstar has secured multiple one-sided victories against enhancement talents. However, Mahaan is yet to defeat established names more frequently, and Vince Russo opened up about the booking problem on the latest Legion of RAW episode.

While it's typical for heels to squash local competitors, WWE has also booked high-profile wrestlers to lose convincingly in the past. Using an example from the 1980s, Vince Russo recalled one memorable instance involving Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

In his 20s, Russo saw Jake Roberts put on a dominating performance against Ricky Steamboat at a Saturday Night's Main Event taping. The former WWE writer said that Roberts' match meant a lot more than Veer's relatively unimportant victories:

"I'll never forget this. This is the difference, bro, when I can sit here and tell you how I vividly remember things from 30-40 years ago. When Jake came in, Jake Roberts did exactly what Veer Mahaan did, but who did they feed him to bro?" recollected Vince Russo. "Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, bro. On a Saturday Night's Main Event and Jake destroyed him. Bro, I was 20-something when that happened, and I still remember." [24:00 - 24:41]

Vince Russo says Veer Mahaan's recent wins aren't impactful

While Veer Mahaan has put together a decent winning streak, Vince Russo highlighted that fans wouldn't remember the RAW Superstar's matches in the long run.

The former WWE personality said it was easy for him to reminisce about squash matches from back in the day as they still featured well-known faces. However, Russo didn't get the same impression from Mahaan's lopsided bouts:

"Whatever Veer Mahaan is going to do; is that going to have the same impact, bro? Am I going to be talking about it in 2060? No, I'm not! I'll never forget that [Roberts vs. Steamboat], bro, because the next morning, we had softball, and bro, we were all adults on the softball team, and that's all we were talking about. That's all we were talking about, what happened the Saturday night before," added Russo. [24:41 - 25:20]

Edited by Lennard Surrao