WWE veteran on Vince McMahon breaking wind in front of him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has disclosed details about what Vince McMahon was really like outside of WWE arenas and boardrooms.

Russo was WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew its highest television ratings. On rare occasions, he visited the former WWE Chairman’s house to work on scripts and storyline ideas.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” featured a discussion between Russo and Brian James about McMahon as a person. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recalled how his former boss had no problem breaking wind in front of him at home.

“I actually used to go to his house and write,” Russo said. “A lot of times it was just the two of us. And, Brian, it was during those times, very few, the one thing that would throw me off is he literally would write in sweats and a tank top. And, bro, the coiffed hair, he didn’t comb it. He just kinda rolled out of bed. And then occasionally he would lift up the butt and release some air.” [9:31-10:01]

It is well known that many people found Vince McMahon to be an intimidating presence during his many decades as the head of WWE. For that reason, Russo found it surprising whenever he saw the 76-year-old acting like a normal person.

“I gotta tell you when you saw those times, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], it was like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s a regular guy,’” Russo continued. “You know how few and far between that [seeing McMahon as a regular person] was.” [10:03-10:16]

How Vince McMahon’s writing approach changed over the years

While Vince Russo visited Vince McMahon’s house to write storylines, that was not the case for Brian James.

The WWE Hall of Famer was SmackDown’s lead writer between 2016 and 2019. However, he was never invited to the former WWE boss’ house to discuss creative plans.

“We never went to his house, ever,” James said. “Only a couple of times did we go to his hotel room overseas. We would go to his room early in the morning to go over the show and prep, and he’s not a morning person. It was just like, ‘Oh God, can we just not do this, sir?” [10:18-10:35]

McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Triple H now leads the creative team, while Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are WWE’s new co-CEOs.

