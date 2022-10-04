"Not believable that Stardust is beating Roman Reigns" - WWE Veteran does not want Cody Rhodes to win world title (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has been one of the favorites to dethrone Roman Reigns since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Many fans would not mind seeing Rhodes win the WWE world title for the first time in his career. However, Vince Russo feels that the American Nightmare is not yet a believable candidate to take Roman Reigns down.

Roman Reigns recently surpassed a massive milestone as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 765 days and counting. But Russo doesn't think the roster had anyone capable enough to defeat the Tribal Chief.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince expressed that he could foresee WWE booking Rhodes to go over Reigns. The former WWE writer explained why the decision could backfire:

"Bro, let me tell you something about that. It's very possible they are going to do that and that if you ask me, that is not believable. And then, bro, the fans are going to feel like the WWE is shoving Cody Rhodes down their throats," stated Vince Russo. "(It's going to backfire) Exactly, bro! I'm telling you, bro. Just because there is nobody else there, they feel like they need a change. It's not believable that Stardust is beating Roman Reigns, and the fans are going to feel like they are forcing him down our throats." [8:50 – 9:33]

Did Vince McMahon want Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns's undisputed title reign?

Cody Rhodes has unfortunately been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle since Hell in a Cell. Many fans wondered whether he would have been a world champion had he not suffered the severe injury.

A recent report revealed that while the creative team was hopeful of seeing a title change and even developed firm plans for the same. However, Vince McMahon was allegedly all on board for Roman Reigns to have a long reign as the company's double champion.

The former CEO personally never floated ideas for Rhodes to win the WWE or Universal championship, but many people backstage believed it was bound to happen pretty soon.

Cody is currently working towards a return and could be ready to wrestle by Royal Rumble. But will Triple H book him to go after Roman Reigns once he's back on TV?

Would you like to see it happen? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far