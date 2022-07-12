"I would have a real hard time working for that man" - Veteran makes honest admission about Vince McMahon amidst fresh allegations (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he would have reconsidered working for WWE had he still been a part of the promotion following the latest allegations against Vince McMahon.

The Wall Street Journal recently dropped another shocking report in which the former WWE CEO has been accused of paying many others "hush money" to the tune of $12 million. Meanwhile, McMahon remains the creative head of WWE despite being at the center of a massive controversy.

Vince Russo, who worked for WWE as its head writer during the Attitude Era, was honest regarding his stance on the ongoing investigation against Vince McMahon. Here's what the former WWE writer said on Legion of RAW:

"Chris, I've got to tell you, man. It is funny, bro, because I know you and I are both Christian guys, and I'm watching this show now, and I'm kind of thinking about the talent," stated Vince Russo. "I know we're not supposed to talk about this, and I'm not going to talk about it to ruffle any feathers, but I do want to say this. I would have a real hard time working for that man if I was working there." [15:23 - 15:51]

Vince Russo spoke from a talent's perspective and questioned whether locker room members were also rethinking their association with Vince McMahon. He further voiced his concerns regarding the female wrestlers on the roster and wondered how the backstage atmosphere would currently be within WWE.

"I mean, if I had a job there and I'd been working there, and now all this stuff is coming out, me, personally, I would have a very, very hard time continuing to work for somebody like that," Russo continued. "I just wonder how many talent carry the same sentiment, man. I really wonder about that. Especially female talent!" [15:51 - 1635]

What are the fresh allegations against Vince McMahon?

As disclosed by the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon allegedly paid around $12 million to four different women who were once part of WWE's payroll.

The payments were made to prevent the women from going public about their alleged affairs with McMahon. The same report even stated that McMahon's team signed a deal with a former wrestler amounting to $7.5 million.

It has been rumored that the female talent was persuaded into having an inappropriate interaction with the 76-year-old wrestling promoter. The details of each non-disclosure agreement were revealed in the startling report; you can check them out here.

