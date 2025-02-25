WWE veteran wants the company to focus on major storyline with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company needs to focus on a major storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and CM Punk. The four stars are set to appear at Elimination Chamber 2025.

WWE is at an interesting crossroads with a few months to go for WrestleMania. The Rock showed up on the blue brand this past Friday and made an offer to Cody Rhodes to sell his "soul." This seemingly left The American Nightmare confused.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared a unique take on the whole situation. He felt one of the top four babyfaces in the company including John Cena, CM Punk, Cody or Seth Rollins could turn heel. He felt WWE should proceed with that storyline, uncovering who would take up The Rock's offer and sell their "soul."

"Look at how stuff is panning out. You had Cena at that press conference and everybody was saying, 'Oh, it was a little heel.' Okay, so now we got that. Now we got CM Punk saying, 'I'm the devil.' Then you had the end scene with Seth Rollins. Okay, so now including Cody, you got four people that could turn heel. I don't mind that premise. I don't mind that premise. What I mind is the story s***s. There's no story. If somebody's gonna be a heel and that's the mystery, that's the story you're playing up for two to three months." [From 19:54 onwards]

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will feature CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre competing for a chance to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

